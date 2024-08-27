Suspects sought in assault with a weapon in Chilliwack, B.C.

Mounties are appealing to the public to help identify two men wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Chilliwack, B.C.

The local RCMP detachment released a photo of the suspects Tuesday, saying officers hoped the public might recognize the men and help police track them down.

The assault was reported on Aug. 12, when officers responded to the 9000 block of Garden Drive and found a man suffering a head injury "suspected to be caused by a weapon," the Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and is expected to recover, police said Tuesday.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the scene showing two men who police believe were involved in the assault.

One suspect is described as a bald man with an olive complexion who walks with "a distinct pigeon-toed gait," according to police. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with a white design on the shoulders, greyish shorts and black shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a ponytail who was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a logo on the left chest area, black athletic pants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.