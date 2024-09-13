Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.

Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.

“The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Stephen Peat has passed away from his injuries after a tragic accident just over two weeks ago,” the NHL Alumni Association said in a statement Thursday announcing the death Thursday.

Without identifying Peat at the time of the Aug. 30 accident, Langley police said a 44-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck while crossing a road at about 4:15 a.m.

The 6'2", 230-pound Peat had eight goals, two assists and 234 penalty minutes in 130 NHL games.

He was drafted 32nd overall by Anaheim in 1998, then traded to Washington in June 2000 after finishing his junior career.

In 2004-05, he played seven games for the notorious Danbury Trashers in the United Hockey League, assisting on a goal and piling up 45 penalty minutes.

He last played professional hockey in the 2006-07 season, appearing in one game for Albany in the American Hockey League.