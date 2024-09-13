VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian left with 'life-altering injuries' after hit-and-run: Surrey RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Mounties in Surrey say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Wednesday.

    The Surrey RCMP says it responded around 7:55 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the area of 124 Street and 68 Avenue.

    “When officers arrived on scene, they located a male pedestrian who was transported to hospital with life-altering injuries,” police wrote in a Friday news release.

    The driver, in a black 2021 Kia Sportage, fled the scene of the crash, according to police, but “officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later.”

    The Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation, which police say is ongoing to determine contributing factors in the crash and the events leading up to it.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-136307.

