Suspect with Canada-wide warrant arrested after driving stolen vehicle into a ditch: RCMP

    Police in Metro Vancouver say two suspects were arrested last week – including one with a Canada-wide warrant – after they crashed a stolen vehicle.

    Richmond RCMP released details of the arrest Thursday, saying they were helped by the New Westminster Police Department. The incident unfolded shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, when officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Vancouver. Police saw the vehicle while doing routine patrols on Great Canadian Way near Bridgeport Road.

    In a news release, Richmond RCMP said a frontline officer followed the driver into New Westminster's Queensborough area, where NWPD deployed a tire-deflation device. The driver didn't stop, however, so NWPD used a second tire deflation device.

    "The vehicle allegedly swerved towards the officer, almost hitting him. The vehicle, however, suddenly changed direction and lost control resulting in the vehicle hitting a lamppost and ending up partially on its side in a ditch," Richmond RCMP's news release said.

    Two people were taken out of the vehicle and arrested. Investigators later realized one of the individuals was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Both people had minor injuries and were taken to local hospital. After being released, the suspect who was wanted Canada-side was kept in custody.

    Police said the incident "clearly demonstrates the potential risk to safety that our officers can face." 

