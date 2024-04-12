Suspect charged with murder after 2 deaths in remote B.C. community

Days after two people were found dead in a remote B.C. community, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.

The RCMP said two counts of second-degree murder were approved Friday against Orlan Marcel Dennis.

The victims were discovered inside a home in Tsay Key Dene, a First Nation about 430 kilometres north of Prince George, where authorities received a report of gunfire Tuesday night.

The RCMP said officers from the Tsay Key Dene detachment attended the property around 10:30 p.m. and encountered an armed suspect who then ran into another home.

An hours-long standoff followed that ended with police shooting the suspect. The man was taken to hospital with injuries authorities described as serious but not life-threatening.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified of the incident and is reviewing the circumstances around the shooting.

The IIO's mandate is to investigate all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

The B.C. RCMP's North District Major Crime unit is continuing to investigate the double-homicide. Authorities said Dennis remains in custody.