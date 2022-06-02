Suspect charged in 'seemingly random' stabbing at Vancouver Esso station

Several charges have been approved against a 61-year-old man who allegedly drove into a pedestrian then stabbed him at a gas station in East Vancouver this week.

Witnesses told CTV News they saw a van veer into a pedestrian at high speed outside the Esso at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning, sending the victim flying through the air.

They said the driver then exited the vehicle, and attacked the victim using a knife and a larger bladed weapon. He has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"I don't really understand the reason for the stabbing," said witness David Leonardo, adding that the attacker seemed to be in a troubled state. "I looked into his eyes and he just wasn't there."

Authorities have said the suspect and victim did not know each other, describing the alarming incident as "seemingly random and unprovoked."

The attacker also chased other people around the gas station, and punched a different man, according to police.

Video obtained exclusively by CTV News showed bystanders trying to defend themselves during the altercation, including a man who picked up part of a blue garbage bin to ward off a possible attack.

Several police officers are then seen with weapons drawn taking a suspect into custody.

On Thursday, police announced Leslie Dale Chudek, of no fixed address, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public.

Speaking at the legislature Thursday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was asked about the alarming attack, and other instances of apparently random violent crime, and assured the public that police are "doing everything they can to make sure that Vancouver is a safe city."

"Obviously you're concerned for the victims" Farnworth said of Wednesday's incident. "In this case, they will recover but obviously the trauma from this would be absolutely horrific and terrifying."

City Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said she was disturbed by the video of the rampage.

“It was terrifying. I literally stopped what I was doing to watch the video in disbelief, it was hard to imagine that’s something that’s playing out in our city,” said Kirby-Yung.

As part of the minority party on council, she believes the mayor and other councillors haven’t taken the issue of stranger attacks seriously enough.

“I think we really need to acknowledge that this issue is severe and that people are looking for us to step up and try to address ... the root cause of some of these issues,” said Kirby-Yung, who would like to see tougher sentences for repeat offenders.

Former Vancouver Police Department drug unit commander Kash Heed agrees.

“We have tried rehabilitation, we have tried the drug programs, we have tried all of that, and it's not making any difference. And those are the individuals we have to throw in jail and, using the metaphor, we have to throw the key away,” said Heed.

The suspect in the gas station rampage doesn’t not fit that mould. Chudek has no criminal record in B.C. and Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News the accused has had "very little police interaction over the years."

Heed calls that an anomaly, and believes cracking down on chronic offenders is the key to reducing stranger attacks in Vancouver.

“We need to lock them up because at least if they’re in jail, we are suspending their actions,” Heed said. “They’re not going out and committing crimes.”

Chudek is being held in custody pending his next court appearance.