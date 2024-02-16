Suspect charged in 2023 murder in Vancouver's West End

Nearly nine months after Jonathan James Bulloch was stabbed to death in Vancouver's West End, a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

Authorities said Lloyd Peter Robinson, 40, was apprehended at a home in Kelowna Friday afternoon and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said the suspect's arrest was the result of "months (of) gathering and analyzing evidence."

The 43-year-old victim was stabbed on the evening of May 27, 2023, following an altercation near Davie and Bute streets. Bulloch later died in hospital.

Authorities have not provided any further details on the events leading to his murder.

Vancouver police said Robinson was arrested at a property in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood, with help from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Kelowna RCMP, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the RCMP's Federal Serious Organized Crime division.