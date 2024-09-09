Suspect charged in 2022 killing of Vancouver taxi driver

Two years after a taxi driver was attacked and killed in East Vancouver, a suspect has been charged in his death.

Authorities said the victim – identified as 69-year-old Aden Hersi – was assaulted on Aug. 14, 2022 after driving a passenger to the area of Nanaimo Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Hersi was hospitalized with injuries that were initially described as "serious" and "life-altering," but the Vancouver Police Department confirmed Monday that he died some three months after the attack.

Following a lengthy investigation, officers arrested a suspect in the killing on Sept. 6. Authorities said James Conway is charged with one count of manslaughter.

Court records obtained by CTV News also show Conway, who is 25 years old, was charged with the assault of another man, "on or about the 17th day of August, 2022, at or near Vancouver."

Police told CTV News the assault victim was a bystander who attempted to intervene with the initial attack on the Hersi.

The accused was released from custody pending his next court appearance, scheduled for Sept. 24.

Conway’s bail conditions include not possessing any weapons as defined by the criminal code and not contacting the assault victim, according to court documents.

