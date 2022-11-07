Suspect at large in random bear spray attack on New Westminster senior

Two days after a senior man was bear sprayed at a New Westminster intersection, police are asking the public for help finding the suspect in what’s believed to be a random attack.

Following a witness report on Saturday, officers were sent to the scene of the alleged assault at 8th Street and Queens Avenue, authorities say.

The victim was attacked with bear spray by a suspect who’s described as a white male around 40 years old who walks with a hunch.

“We believe the suspect and the victim are not known to one another,” Sgt. Justine Thom with the New Westminster Police Department said in a media release Monday.

“Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there were witnesses who have not yet come forward.”

In addition to appealing for witnesses, police say they plan to canvas the area for CCTV footage.

Several police departments in Metro Vancouver have reported bear spray being used in attacks in recent months. In October alone, police said staff at a downtown Vancouver boutique were bear sprayed during a robbery, as was a transit officer trying to make an arrest in Burnaby. On Halloween, a father in North Delta was also allegedly randomly attacked by youth using bear spray.