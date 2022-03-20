Suspect arrested in SkyTrain stranger attack, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect one day after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at a city transit stop.
Police say a man was arrested Saturday in the alleged assault of a 61-year-old man at the downtown Granville SkyTrain station.
Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement the arrest was made after a citizen reported seeing the suspect after watching the video police posted on social media.
She says more than 80,000 people viewed and shared the video of the alleged March 1 incident within the first 24 hours of its release.
Visintin says the social media exposure helped police make an arrest in the incident.
She says a 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, but has yet to be formally charged.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where refugees described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into a devastating siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
'What is being hidden?' Curators say Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts
Artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them, said one renowned First Nations curator. Yet not many have ever laid their eyes on what's in the Vatican's vaults.
Some children, teenagers retain natural COVID-19 antibodies for months: study
A new study out of the United States has found evidence to suggest some children and teenagers previously infected with COVID-19 develop natural antibodies that can last for months.
School music program aims to improve Indigenous representation in tech
A group of Indigenous artists are helping kids learning coding through a school music program aimed at improving Indigenous representation in the Canadian tech workforce.
Car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium, killing 6
A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.
-
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.
Calgary
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss
The Calgary Flames were playing with revenge on their minds Saturday night.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Edmonton
-
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where refugees described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into a devastating siege.
-
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
-
Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces
An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., considering locking doors after attack
A mosque in Mississauga, Ont., is considering keeping its doors locked during prayers after a man wielding an axe and bear spray interrupted an early-morning prayer and allegedly attacked congregants on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
After a two-year hiatus, Montreal sees scaled back but spirited St. Patrick's Day parade
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Four people rescued from Mille-Iles river following police chase
Four people, including three police officers, were rescued from the waters of the Mille-Iles river on Saturday night, following a police chase that began in St. Eustache.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.
-
'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine
As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.
-
First day of spring brings weather warnings to southern Manitoba
Spring equinox is officially here and despite slowly warming temperatures, there is some unfavourable weather in the forecast for parts of the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
-
Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine
A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.
Regina
-
Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season
After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.
-
Rally highlights concerns around health measures
Take Action Against COVID-19 (TACC) held rallies in Regina and Saskatoon, outlining concerns around the lack of health measures in the province.
-
Firewalls: A fading part of Saskatchewan’s history
When the Shaunavon firewall was knocked down in early March, it was the end of an era in the community.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Halifax departs to Europe for NATO support during Russian invasion of Ukraine
A second Canadian warship left Halifax on Saturday to support NATO efforts in northern European waters, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened his Incident Response Group to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
-
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect following credit card theft
Colchester RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the theft of several credit cards.
London
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Flood warnings and watch issued along Grand River watershed
The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued flood warnings and a flood watch along the watershed.
-
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.