Suspect arrested in alleged stranger assault outside Richmond mall

Authorities have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged stranger assault reported outside a busy shopping mall in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month.

The suspect was released on a police undertaking with conditions, Richmond RCMP said in an update Wednesday.

Authorities previously said someone was punched in the face by a stranger in the 6500 block of No. 3 Road – in the area of CF Richmond Centre – shorty before noon on July 3.

Richmond RCMP described the alleged assault as "unprovoked." The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and that they won't be releasing any further details Wednesday.