Suspect arrested after shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood that left a 31-year-old man in hospital Tuesday night.

Authorities said the victim is known to police and hasn't been co-operating with their investigation, but that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Surrey RCMP found the victim after responding to a report of a fight at a residence in the 13400 block of 66A Avenue at around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and authorities said he should be released from hospital soon.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody. Authorities have not released any details about the suspect, including what connections they might have to the victim or home.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the shooting contact the detachment at 604-599-0502. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.