Suspect arrested after police incident in North Vancouver

One person has been arrested following a police incident that unfolded in North Vancouver Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they received a report of an assault at a home on Lytton Street near Mount Seymour Parkway at around 5 a.m.

An Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiator were called out over concerns about the "mental state of the suspect and potential for violence," North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release.

There was a large police presence in the neighbourhood as authorities responded to the incident. At one point, North Vancouver RCMP asked the public to avoid the area, and to keep images of the ongoing police operation off social media.

Officers managed to take a suspect into custody around 9 a.m.

"We are not seeking any additional suspects and want to reassure residents that there is no risk to the public," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement.

The occupants of the home were safely removed before authorities began searching for the suspect, North Vancouver RCMP said.