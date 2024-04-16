VANCOUVER
    Suspect arrested after alleged assault on Vancouver officer at pro-Palestinian protest

    Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a Vancouver police officer during a pro-Palestinian protest last month.

    The Vancouver Police Department said the incident happened on March 2, as protesters were attempting to march onto the Granville Street Bridge.

    Officers were blocking the group from accessing the bridge from an on-ramp when one protester allegedly struck a constable in the face and "used a small stick with a flag attached to poke at her eyes," according to a news release.

    Authorities said the officer was injured, but did not provide any further details.

    The suspect fled before officers could arrest her, but Const. Tania Visintin confirmed Monday that one person has since been taken into custody.

    "Charges have not been recommended, but we anticipate forwarding charges to Crown soon," Visintin said in an email.

    After the alleged assault, authorities released several suspect images of a woman wearing a red-and-white scarf, a medical facemask, and a tan baseball cap. Police have not confirmed whether that is the same person who was arrested.

