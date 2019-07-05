

CTV News Vancouver





The province is asking those who use its highways and transportation services to weigh in on what they'd like to change.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure launched an online survey Friday asking the public for feedback. The annual survey will be open until Sept. 3.

Questions include:

How satisfied are you with the overall condition of the highway system?

How satisfied are you with the highway signage?

How satisfied are you with winter road maintenance?

How important are rest areas to you?

How important are social media platforms?

How would you prefer to communicate with the ministry?

Do you have any final comments about the services provided by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure?

Officials are asking what British Columbians think about highway operations and maintenance, transportation projects and information distributed through DriveBC. They're also asking about commercial vehicles, ferries that sail on lakes and rivers, and the ministry's use of social media.

It's a broad range of topics, and the transportation ministry also wants to know what B.C. residents think about taxi licensing, permits for filming and community events along highways and subdivisions of rural property.

The survey also asks how respondents have been treated by employees, what the response time has been like and their general satisfaction with services, the province said in a statement.

The data will be used to understand how the ministry is doing and whether it's more successful in some geographic locations than others. Results will help the ministry make informed decisions in the future, it said.

Anyone who wants to comment on the state of B.C.'s road network can do so online, but the survey will also be offered in person at some locations including rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along the highways.

The data will be kept confidential, the province says.