The province issued a reminder to drivers Tuesday that lane closures are planned for the Coquihalla Highway starting this week.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation advised slowdowns of up to 30 minutes are possible during construction time.

The site is located about 25 kilometres north of Hope, B.C., and the work is expected to take several months.

The project includes rehabilitation of the 30-year-old Carolin Bridge. Concrete will be repaired, bearings will be replaced and the deck will be resurfaced between July 3 and the end of October.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Sundays from 8 p.m. until Fridays at 8 a.m.

An additional counterflow lane will be in place from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday, the ministry said. The extra lane will be used by northbound traffic Fridays and Saturdays and southbound on Sundays to accommodate weekend trips.

The width of the lanes will be narrowed from five metres to 3.8 to make room for the counterflow lane.

Drivers should expect delays as long as 30 minutes, and should try to travel outside the following peak times: