Robson and Hornby in downtown Vancouver has been transformed into an all-walk intersection.

Beginning immediately, the walk signal lights-up on all four corners simultaneously, allowing everyone to cross at the same time.

It's not quite like Richmond's scramble crosswalk where pedestrians walk diagonally through the intersection. Instead, people are meant to keep within the lines, though not everyone does.

"Well once they figure it out, they may cross diagonally," said Winston Chou Traffic Manager at the City of Vancouver. "But definitely we would encourage pedestrians to stay within the marked crosswalk."

The goal of the change is to reduce the number of people hit by cars. Robson and Hornby was chosen because there's a lot of foot-traffic and vehicles turning.

The city considered making it a full-fledged scramble crossing like Vancouver had decades ago, but to keep vehicle traffic flowing, engineers decided to allow a left turn lane off Robson onto Hornby.

But Chou hinted the city may change its mind.

"I think we'll be looking at it over the summer," he said.