Surrey RCMP trying to identify man who fell from Pattullo Bridge

Police in Surrey are trying to identify a man who is believed to have died after falling from the Pattullo Bridge last month.

According to the Surrey RCMP, the man's body has not been recovered but he is presumed to be deceased. Officers who were called to the scene on May 15 worked with a forensic artist to create a sketch that was released Friday.

He is described as Filipino, between 40 and 50 years old, with a medium-to-heavy build and thinning hair.

"No missing persons investigations matching the man’s description have been located, but police believe that someone may recognize him," said Corp. Vanessa Munn in a statement.

The province's Independent Investigations Office is currently reviewing the incident.

"Police responded to a call from a bystander concerned for a male pedestrian’s wellness as he reported to be at the railing on the Pattullo Bridge," a previously released statement from the agency said.

"It is reported that while officers spoke to the man, he fell from the bridge and is not believed to have survived."

The IIO is called in after any incidents of death or serious harm that happen after or during an encounter with police, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.