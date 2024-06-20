Surrey Police Service officer charged with excessive speeding

A Surrey Police Service officer has been charged with excessive speeding in an incident that unfolded about a year ago.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge Thursday against Const. Jared Cebryk. The charge was in connection to an incident that happened on June 18, 2023, in Surrey.

The BCPS gave no other details about the incident, saying it would "not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time" as the matter is before the court.

In May, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. issued a statement saying it filed a report with BCPS that "reasonable grounds exist to believe two officers" may have committed offences related to the grounds to pursue and driving offences on June 18, 2023.

According to the IIO, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Green Timbers Urban Forest parking lot around 8 a.m. that day. The green Hyundai Elantra in question was later involved in a crash at 100 Avenue and 140 Street, the IIO said.

At the time of the incident, Surrey RCMP reported there were two people inside the vehicle and the male driver tried to flee on foot after the crash. Mounties said the man was taken into custody after officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, or Taser. The man was taken to hospital "with serious injuries," the IIO said.

The IIO looks into all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.