American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino

A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.

Transit police told CTV News officers were called to the River Rock Casino in Richmond just before 3 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

The aftermath of the bizarre mishap was captured on video and posted on social media Friday, with the caption: “You can’t park there.”

The video shows a black Subaru SUV stopped in front of two elevators. To get to that point, the car would have had to drive through a narrow hallway from the parkade, and the vehicle has visible scratch marks.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they and local Mounties arrived to find the SUV wedged in the hallway.

According to police, the driver was a 63-year-old woman from Washington and she was not injured in the incident.

One commenter on Reddit remarked that the parkade has “the weirdest design ever” and that a dead end leads to the hallway and elevator bay, and drivers who end up there have to make a 180-degree turn to get out. “Obviously this person didn't do that and sent it around the ramp,” the user wrote.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but is believed to be human error. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the investigation,” police wrote.

River Rock’s owner Great Canadian Entertainment confirmed no one else was hurt.