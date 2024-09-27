Man shot dead in Langley was suspect in Mission road rage assault: RCMP

The man who was killed in a shooting believed to be gang-related in Langley last week was also a suspect in a brutal road rage assault on a couple in Mission earlier this month, police have confirmed.

Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down on Sept. 21 as 38-year-old Johnathan Hebrada-Walters of Edmonton.

He was one of two men found wounded in Langley Township that night. Hebrada-Walters died at the scene near 196 Street and 84 Avenue, and the other victim, who survived, was found near 208 Street and 78 Avenue. Both victims were known to police.

On Friday, Mounties revealed that Hebrada-Walters was one of the suspects in an “extreme case of road rage” that sent two people to hospital in Mission two weeks earlier.

The Sept. 8 attack happened after a couple in a Honda Civic honked at the car in front of them—a Chevy Malibu—at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru, according to police.

The Malibu reportedly followed the Civic for about two kilometres before the suspects got out and assaulted the victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, with a baseball bat.

The Mission RCMP said they don’t believe there’s a connection between the assault and Hebrada-Walter’s homicide.

Police also said Friday that the second suspect in the road rage incident, identified as 35-year-old Amber Janelle Toews from Edmonton, has been charged and a Canada-wide warrant is out for her arrest.

She’s facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

Mission Mounties said they’re working with police in Alberta to find Toews, adding she’s known to travel around western provinces including B.C. and “there is no confirmation that (she) has returned to Alberta.”

Anyone who sees Toews is asked to not approach her and to call 911, and anyone with information that could help locate her is asked to call their local police non-emergency number.