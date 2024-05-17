Charges possible against 2 Surrey officers after man seriously injured, IIO says

Two Surrey police officers may face charges in connection to a crash and a man's injuries that sent him to hospital last June, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Thursday.

According to the IIO, the incident unfolded at about 8 a.m. on June 18, 2023, when police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Green Timbers Urban Forest parking lot. The green Hyundai Elantra in question was later involved in a crash at 100 Avenue and 140 Street, the IIO said.

At the time of the incident, Surrey RCMP reported there were two people inside the vehicle and the male driver tried to flee on foot after the crash. Mounties said the man was taken into custody after officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, or Taser.

The man was taken to hospital "with serious injuries."

In its initial report of the incident, the IIO said a woman who was also in the Hyundai and "the occupants of the other involved vehicles" weren't seriously injured in the crash.

After reviewing the incident, Chief Civilian Director Sandra Hentzen determined "reasonable grounds exist to believe two officers" may have committed offences related to the grounds to pursue and driving offences. One officer was with the Surrey Police Service and the other was with Surrey RCMP.

"As releasing more details about the incident could prejudice a potential prosecution, more information will not be provided at this time," a statement from the IIO said. " In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest."

The IIO said it won't make any additional comments about the incident while the matter is with the Crown.

The IIO looks into all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.