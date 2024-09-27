VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian struck in downtown Vancouver

    Images from the scene show police tape up along the sidewalk on the west side of the street, with multiple officers and police vehicles responding. (CTV News)
    Vancouver police closed the southbound lanes of Granville Street at Davie Street after a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection Friday afternoon.

    Images from the scene show police tape up along the sidewalk on the west side of the street, with multiple officers and police vehicles responding.

    Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email that police had shut down Granville Street's southbound lanes between Davie and Drake streets.

    Visintin said it was "still very early in the investigation." She did not share the nature or severity of the pedestrian's injuries.

