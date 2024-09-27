Squamish Nation hosts truth and reconciliation ceremony at Sen̓áḵw

More than 100 years after they were forced from the Sen̓áḵw village, members of the Squamish Nation will soon once again call it home.

Hundreds gathered at the construction site underneath the Burrard Street Bridge for an early ceremony marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, where leaders thanked the construction crew, roughly half of whom are Indigenous, for their efforts.

“You’re rebuilding our village,” Squamish Nation Coun. Wilson Williams told the group.

The on-reserve residential and commercial development is being built at the head of Vancouver's False Creek, land that was returned to the nation by the courts in 2003. The complex will include 6,000 rental units once complete.

Construction began on what’s being called the largest Indigenous-led housing and retail development in the history of Canada in September of 2022, after a $1.4-billion loan from the federal government, who called it an act of reconciliation at the time.

“Families were forcibly taken out of their homes and set adrift,” said George Hemeon, a member of Squamish Nation, describing the history of the Sen̓áḵw village.

“It was always talked about how we’re going to be back here, what’s going to be here; those are no longer whispers in the wind,” said Williams.

The first condo tower is expected to be ready by the fall of 2025.

Dozens of residential school survivors were also in attendance Friday.

Those present, as well as those that have passed away, were honoured with a prayer and a gift.

“Although it wasn’t talked about a lot at many dinner tables, voices have become vibrant and sharing some of that history,” said Williams. “Some dark history, but it’s now turned into medicine and healing.”

“Days like this help us move forward to tomorrow,” he added.

