

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a sexual assault incident.

On Sept. 19 just before 5:30 a.m., a woman says she was groped by an man while walking on 124 Street between 78 and 80 avenues.

The woman says the suspect jogged past her and touched her while going by. He then ran to a nearby vehicle and drove away.

Police say the suspect is described as a South Asian male, 25 to 30 years old. He's about 5'10" tall and was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie at the time. He fled in a dark coloured sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.