Surrey mayor taking the province to court over policing – again
Surrey's mayor has announced another court challenge of B.C.'s moves to push forward the transition to a municipal police force.
Brenda Locke, who was elected on a promise to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in the city, said a petition was filed in B.C. Supreme Court Monday challenging the constitutionality of recent amendments to the province's Police Act.
"The question before the court is whether the province has the constitutional right to do what it is attempting to do to Surrey and to Surrey taxpayers with this legislation," Locke said.
"Surrey voters deserve to have their voices heard," she also said, describing the moves the provincial government has taken to advance the transition to the Surrey Police Service as an "attempted police takeover."
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth introduced legislation last month to "clarify" the process for municipalities wishing to change police forces.
“These amendments mean that the confusion caused by the City of Surrey won’t be repeated elsewhere in B.C." Farnworth said in a statement at the time.
"When passed, these amendments will ensure policing transitions proceed in a way that provides certainty for people and maintains public safety.”
The new legislation makes it a legal requirement for a city to follow through on a transition once it has been approved by the province. It also gave the province specific powers in relation to Surrey, including the authority to appoint an administrator to replace the police board – something Farnworth did on Nov. 17.
"This government does not have the right to run roughshod on every local government that doesn't bend to their will," the mayor said.
Locke said her campaign pledge to keep the Mounties was made with the understanding that cities have the ultimate authority over policing. However, Farnworth's ministry did not approve the city's plan to keep the RCMP and ordered the transition to the SPS to continue in July.
That order prompted the city's first legal challenge.
Locke, asked Monday if she was digging in her heels, said she remains committed to keeping the RCMP because it is what citizens voted for and because the ongoing transition will be too costly to taxpayers.
"If they try to force Surrey to pay for an unaffordable police transition, we will use every measure at our disposal to stop them," she said.
The administrator appointed to replace the Surrey Police Board has not yet brought a budget forward to council but Locke said the cost will result in "double-digit" tax hikes.
"I am concerned for young families, seniors, everybody, ordinary citizens that are going to be dramatically impacted by this NDP tax on Surrey," Locke said.
An independent financial analysis commissioned by the B.C. government determined that fully staffing the SPS with the 700-plus officers required would cost $30 million more annually than the Surrey RCMP – but that disbanding the SPS would cost Surrey $72 million in severance pay.
Earlier this year, the B.C. government offered $150 million to help offset the additional costs of running the SPS. The Ministry of Public Safety said the province remains committed to providing that funding.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor taking the province to court over policing – again
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will will soon learn if he's going to trial in shooting case
A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles court Monday, where he could learn whether he will be ordered to trial on allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel.
Ontario's missing llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP say boy fabricated knife attack report
Mounties in Nanaimo say a 12-year-old boy's false report of an armed assault led to a heavy police response in the Harbour City last week.
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in Calgary Israel/Gaza protest at city hall
Calgary police have released the names of four people charged after a weekend protest involving both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists.
-
Calgary rally lobbying for bill that would exempt propane, natural gas from carbon tax for farmers
A rally planned at the offices of Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal is part of intensifying lobbying efforts to pass a private member’s bill exempting propane and natural gas used in farming operations from the carbon tax.
-
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Edmonton
-
New Misericordia emergency department opening tomorrow
The Misericordia Community Hospital's new emergency department will open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Police search for pickup in connection with central Alberta homicide
The man who was killed in Ponoka earlier this month has been identified as Derek Westling, 37.
-
Person wearing face paint involved in eastern Alberta break-and-enter: RCMP
The Cold Lake Transfer Station was heavily damaged during a break and enter in October, RCMP said.
Toronto
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
City of Hamilton employee fired after squatting in vacant city-owned unit
A City of Hamilton employee has been fired after it came to light that they were occupying a vacant city-owned housing unit for personal use, according to a recent report from Hamilton’s auditor general.
-
Toronto councillor fighting to bring mechanical leaf removal back to ward amid 'tremendous' concern from residents
A Toronto city councillor is fighting to bring mechanical leaf removal back to his ward – a luxury most of the city has gone without for decades – amid 'tremendous' concern from his constituents who say the move has made their lives more difficult.
Montreal
-
Classes, daycare cancelled across Montreal as public-sector workers strike
Schools across Quebec will shut their doors on Tuesday as thousands of teachers and staff strike. Two teachers' unions are striking this week: QPAT is set to strike Nov. 21 - 23, while the FAE begins an indefinite strike as of Nov. 23.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
Winnipeg
-
Elaborate Manitoba swearing-in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show
The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet ministers sworn in at the province's new horticultural showcase cost $19,600 and was almost held outside, information obtained by The Canadian Press shows.
-
Man charged with murder in Brandon hammer attack
One man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hammer attack in Brandon on Nov. 12.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
Sask. Premier calls MLA's prostitution charge 'disgusting and vile'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
-
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier calls MLA's prostitution charge 'disgusting and vile'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
-
Saskatchewan squabbles with Ottawa over pavilion presentations at COP28 in Dubai
Saskatchewan is squabbling again with Ottawa – this time over an event space at a climate conference in Dubai.
-
Here's when Sask. will make Holocaust education in high school mandatory
High school students in Saskatchewan will now be required to learn about the Holocaust as a result of graduation requirement changes in the province.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Rock band Styx bring trio of shows to N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.
London
-
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.
-
How much did area MPs spend in the first quarter?
Locally, From April 1 to June 30, MPs spent a total of $138,468.18 on travel expenses, with Lianne Rood from Lambton-Kent-Middlesex expensing the most.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario police union sounds alarm about staffing crisis
The inability to recruit and retrain police in Timmins is having a big impact on the city, says the union representing police.
-
Ontario senior tricked to believe loved one was in car crash loses thousands to fraudster: police
Police have issued a public warning after an elderly woman in Ontario lost several thousand dollars to someone posing as a lawyer who tricked her into believing her loved one had been involved in a collision.
-
Sudbury releases details of $68.8M plan to move library, art gallery into city hall
After costs ballooned to more than $100 million due to global inflation, Greater Sudbury has revised a plan for a new library and art gallery, trimming $45 million in costs by moving both projects into Tom Davies Square.
Kitchener
-
Man sent to hospital after Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
-
Proposed Kitchener budget includes 3.9 per cent tax increase
The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener homeowner pay an additional $47 on the city portion of their property tax bill. Staff are also proposing a 6.3 per cent increase to water utility fees, which would work out to an additional $77 for the average household.
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.