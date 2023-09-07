Sunshine Coast banning outdoor water use amid drought

The Sunshine Coast Regional District is banning all outdoor use of potable water starting Friday in an effort to conserve supply.

Stage 4 water restrictions will apply to residents of the district whose supply comes from the Chapman Water System, which includes those in Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay and Roberts Creek.

"Our water supply is at risk due to prolonged dry weather," a notice form the district says.

"Under these drought conditions, water use priorities focus on water for human health, firefighting and minimum creek flow requirements."

Among the activities banned under these restrictions are watering plants and flowers with a hose and washing vehicles or boats. Bans on lawn watering, filling private pools or hot tubs and washing sidewalks, driveways and fences were already prohibited.

In addition, all businesses and residents are being urged have a "water reduction strategy" to limit indoor use as much as possible.

During Stage 4 restrictions, the district says fines of $500 can be issued without warning to anyone caught violating the rules.

Last year, the district declared a state of emergency due to drought and ordered swimming pools, breweries, non-medical cannabis producers, businesses that bottle water, and those that transport and install concrete, cement and gravel to halt the use of potable water.

New restrictions in the district come as drought conditions persist across the province, fuelling record-breaking wildfires and prompting a dire warning from provincial officials.

Eighty per cent of the province's watersheds are at drought level four or five. This means that "adverse impacts on both communities and ecosystems" are likely or almost certain, according to the province's ranking system.