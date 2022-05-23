Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C., starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
The memorial at the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc powwow grounds near the former Kamloops school site will include cultural performances, dances, prayers and drumming and remarks from speakers.
Governor General Mary Simon will attend the memorial and deliver remarks to honour children who never returned home from the Kamloops school. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend the memorial in the evening, after meeting with TkÌ“emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and council members.
Last May, Casimir said a war graves expert using ground-penetrating radar found what are believed to be the remains of up to 215 people buried at an unmarked site at the former school.
The detection of hundreds more suspected graves connected to residential schools across Canada would follow, amid a year of reckoning over the legacy of residential schools for Indigenous children.
Kamloops school survivors say the past year was an emotional journey that included reawakened trauma, catharsis and for some closure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2022.
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 9 PDT
LIVE AT 9 PDT | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
What is a 'derecho'? Climatologist explains Saturday's powerful storm
The storm that moved across Ontario and Quebec Saturday is known as a 'derecho', a powerful kind of windstorm that is long lasting and far-reaching.
Trained dogs can identify COVID-19 by sniffing skin swabs: study
A new study that brought sniffer dogs to an airport to search for COVID-19 has found that dogs may be able to detect the virus with high accuracy just from smelling skin swabs.
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a civilian, sealing the first conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago.
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Economic gathering in Davos.
LIVE AT 9 PDT | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
Group of Ontario lawyers petitions courts to keep proceedings virtual
More than 1,000 lawyers in Ontario have signed a petition to make all court appearances 'presumptively virtual unless parties and their counsel agree otherwise.'
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
BONDVLN? YOMAMA? B.C. officials shot down these personalized licence plate numbers
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
-
Business case for bringing rail back to Vancouver Island released
The Island Corridor Foundation (ICF), which manages rail on Vancouver Island, released last week an initial business case stating the need it sees for safe, efficient, reliable, transit-like rail as the island's population grows.
-
LIVE AT 9 PDT
LIVE AT 9 PDT | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
Calgary
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
Edmonton
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
-
'Will change the lake': Residents worry about proposed feedlot operation near Pigeon Lake, Alta.
Residents south of Edmonton are concerned about a proposed feedlot near Pigeon Lake.
Toronto
-
Cleanup continues after Ontario storm leaves 9 dead, more than 200K without power
Crews continue to try and restore power to more than 200,000 customers across Ontario after a storm ripped through the province over the weekend, leaving at least nine people dead.
-
What 3 Hamilton stakeholders want out of this Ontario election
The Ontario election campaign may not be generating the same level of interest as some previous races but Kojo Damptey says that the result will nonetheless be "critical" for Hamilton.
-
Driver dead after crashing into east-end Toronto home, gas leak capped
Toronto police say a man is dead after he crashed into a home in the Beaches Sunday evening and caused a gas leak.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec homes still without power after weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec states at the height of the storm, 550,000 customers were without power.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Victoria, Patriots' Day long weekend
Whether you call it Victoria Day or Patriots' Day, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday, May 23.
-
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Evacuation order issued, closures expanded in Whiteshell Provincial Park
The Province of Manitoba is advising of a mandatory evacuation order and expanding closures in Whiteshell Provincial Park.
-
'Everything has gone up': Animal shelters struggling to keep up with rising costs
Pet rescues are feeling the pinch with the cost of food, gas and many other items only getting pricier, making it all the more difficult for shelters to operate.
-
Indigenous Manitoba man risks his life to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kim Sigurdson, a Métis philanthropist from Manitoba, travelled to Ukraine in early May on his own dime to bring support to displaced Ukrainians.
Saskatoon
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
'A dream come true': Sask. Rattlers players rekindle childhood friendship
Saskatchewan Rattlers players Scottie Lindsey and Lawrence Moore are set for a reunion nearly 20 years in the making.
-
Why 'Peacekeepers' have been key to the success of Saskatoon Tribal Council's new shelter
The work of staff known as Peacekeepers has been an integral component of the success of the Saskatoon Tribal Council Wellness Centre, a city report says.
Regina
-
Sikh Society of Regina gathers to celebrate Vaisakha
The Sikh Society of Regina’s sixth annual Vaisakha celebration began Sunday with a large parade to the provincial legislature that was followed by festivities in Wascana Park.
-
Cyclists raise over $10,000 for Ukrainian orphanage
A 100 mile bicycle trek took place this weekend raising money for a good cause.
-
'Owl of us Matter': Sask. author’s new book teaches children about Indigenous history
A University of Regina student has created a children’s book as a resource to teach kids about Indigenous history.
Atlantic
-
One fisherman dead following incident on remote lake near Saint John
New Brunswick RCMP say a Saint John man has died following an incident Saturday afternoon on Loch Alva Lake, near Musquash.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
-
Halifax-area building under construction collapses; no one on-site at the time: developer
An investigation into how and why a building under construction in the Halifax area collapsed on Sunday is underway, according to the developer behind the project.
London
-
Fire crews called to early morning blaze at Cargill Plant in London
London fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames Monday morning at the Cargill Plant.
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
Blackwell Road in Sarnia closed due to two-vehicle collision and downed hydro lines
All traffic on Blackwell Road between Modeland Road and Metcalf Drive will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision on Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
-
Missing plane found
Ontario Provincial Police say a missing aircraft was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Road.
-
Canadian Blood Services sounds alarm with national inventory down 25 per cent
Canadian Blood Services is pleading for eligible donors to step up as the national inventory has dropped significantly.
Kitchener
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday evening in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
'Looked like we drove into a warzone': Cleanup continues following strong storm that knocked out power
Residents on Maple Street in Cambridge were busy cleaning up large pieces of broken trees and avoiding dangling power lines on Sunday, after the severe storm that rocked Southwestern Ontario the day before.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Cambridge: WRPS
A man is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Cambridge, according to police.