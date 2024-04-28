Wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 99: Surrey RCMP

A head-on crash on Highway 99 Sunday morning was caused by a driver going the wrong way, according to authorities.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP were called to the scene – about 50 metres from the Highway 91 junction – at 4:16 a.m.

“A late model Ford sedan was travelling into oncoming traffic, the wrong way, in the south-east bound lanes of Highway 99,” a news release from the detachment says.

“The Ford struck a Mercedes sedan who was travelling south-east bound, on Highway 99. The resulting collision caused significant damage to both vehicles.”

The driver of the Ford, a 68-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

“Alcohol and a pre-existing medical condition are believed to be contributing factors to the collision,” Mounties say.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-59328.