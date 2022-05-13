Pope's visit excludes B.C.; Indigenous chiefs express 'profound sense of disappointment'

Leaders of British Columbia's First Nations say they're disappointed in the Pope's itinerary for an upcoming visit to Canada.

Pope Francis will be making stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during a trip to the country in late July. Noticeably absent from the Vatican-released travel plans, say some critics, is a stop in B.C.

The visit follows an apology from The Holy See for the conduct of church members involved in Canada's residential school system, much of which was operated by the Catholic Church.

Many expected the Pope to make a stop in B.C. He's been invited by local First Nations, and the province is home to what was Canada's largest residential school.

Preliminary discoveries made on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School prompted searches by ground-penetrating radar of many more sites in Canada, as researchers look to uncover the truth about what happened at the schools.

Hundreds of possible unmarked graves have been found at these schools, starting with the search in Kamloops.

But for now, it seems, the Pope is only planning to stop in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit, something local leaders say is a let down, given an invite to visit the school in Kamloops.

"First Nations in British Columbia have a profound sense of disappointment that after all the efforts to have the ongoing trauma and concern over missing children and unmarked burials at the Catholic-operated residential schools, there will be no visit to any of those sites," the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said in a statement Friday.

"We urge a reconsideration of the itinerary and the addition of another stop on this important trip."

The UBCIC said the invitation to the Pope from the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc nation was supported by it and "all First Nations peoples, and non-Indigenous peoples."

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.