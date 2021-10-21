'Substantial amount of cash' found by B.C. thrift store employee among donated clothes; police seek owner

Mounties in Surrey are hoping to find the rightful owner of a “substantial amount of cash” that was found stashed inside a box of donated clothing. Mounties in Surrey are hoping to find the rightful owner of a “substantial amount of cash” that was found stashed inside a box of donated clothing.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener