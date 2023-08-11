Students oppose UBC decision to cut overnight front desk staff at residences

Students at the University of British Columbia are voicing their opposition to service changes at campus residences.

On Aug. 1, the university cut overnight front desk staffing at residences. It also limited the hours at "commons block" spaces – hubs where students lounge and study. Students can no longer access these spaces from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Vivica Sparrow, a second-year student who lives on campus, said the decision will impact student well-being.

“It blindsided us,” they said. “It’s really inconsiderate because so many students have different schedules, who need to use those resources that they don’t have access to anymore.”

In a statement to CTV News, Andrew Parr, UBC's associate vice-president for student housing and community services, said the change was due to staffing challenges.

Parr said student residents will continue to have 24/7 services, but they will now be provided by mobile teams stationed around campus. Those needing assistance can call a special number or use one of the more than 85 blue security phones on campus, he said.

STUDENTS PEN OPEN LETTER

Daniel Annene, a second-year student, told CTV News he thinks the change will have consequences.

“Students don’t stop going through distressing situations when the clock hits 11 p.m.,” he said. “The first year of university, especially, is a very difficult time. The fact that they’ve decided that it’s the right time to draw back on services even further, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

An open letter from a group called Improve UBC Housing is imploring the university to rethink the decision.

In a statement to CTV News, the group said: “We, the students, believe the new changes to UBC Housing’s overnight support system are an inappropriate step backwards in terms of resident safety and health.”

"The wait times for help and lack of 24/7 in-person support put residents in harm’s way unnecessarily,” the statement continued.

'IT DEFINITELY POSES RISKS'

Esmé Decker, of the Alma Mater Society of UBC Vancouver, said the group has received calls and emails from students criticizing the university’s move since the change came into effect earlier this month.

“We definitely see pushback from students and we’re here to support with the ask to reverse this change. It definitely poses risks to student health and well-being,” Decker said.

She added that students were not consulted, nor was the residence hall association, a group of elected students that represents those living on campus. CTV News asked UBC about its consultation process, but did not receive a response before deadline.

Decker said the society will be meeting with university leadership next week to discuss how the decision was made.