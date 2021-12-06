Struggling Canucks introduce Bruce Boudreau as new coach amid dismal season

VANCOUVER -

It’s the beginning of a new era in Vancouver.

A day after relieving general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green of their duties, Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini introduced Bruce Boudreau as the 20th head coach in team history Monday.

“Bruce is a veteran coach, he’s very experienced. His track record speaks for itself,” Aquilini said. “We felt it was the right time, we want to get back to being a competitive team again.”

Boudreau has previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

The 66-year-old has signed a two-year deal that will pay him $2 million this season and $2.5 million next season.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Boudreau said, adding that he's been "dying to get back" into the game since leaving his last role with the Wild.

“When approached, I thought this is perfect – I've always wanted to coach in Canada."

Boudreau, who comes in with a record of 567-302-115, was on the ice running the team’s morning practice Monday.

"You’d like to make it a winning team from here on in, to get the guys happy and the fan base happy again," he said.

After a 8-15-2 start to the season, Acquilini had seen enough. Assistant general manager John Weisbrod and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner were also dismissed.

“I want to thank Jim, John, Travis and Nolan for all their efforts and hard work, they’re good people,” said Aquilini. “But the status quo was just not acceptable.”

Benning’s reign as GM ends with just two playoff appearances in two years, while Green, who signed a two-year contract extension in May, departs with a record of 133-147-34.

“It’s never easy to see people like that go. I’ve been working with obviously Greener, Baumer and Jim basically since I got here,” said Canucks captain Bo Horvat, who noted he’s already spoken with Boudreau one-on-one.

“Bruce has a lot of positive energy and wants to get the bets out of his players,” Horvat said. “He has a few new ideas and ways he thinks we can improve as a team.”

For the time being, former Canucks captain and longtime management member of the organization Stan Smyl will serve as the interim general manager.

Aquilini said the team will look to hire a permanent GM, but could not provide a timeline on when that would be.