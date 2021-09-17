Street preacher pleads guilty to assaulting man in Vancouver's West End
A street preacher accused of assaulting a radio producer in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood last year has pleaded guilty.
Dorre Shepherd Love appeared in Vancouver community court on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing bodily harm for the August 2020 attack, the B.C. Prosecution Service said.
He was initially charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000.
The victim, Sportsnet 650 producer Justin Morissette, suffered a broken leg after going to confront two men who were preaching homophobic messages in the city's Davie Village.
Authorities said Morissette approached the men, who were using a microphone and speaker, and asked them to turn the volume down, leading to a physical altercation.
Morissette was eventually thrown to the ground, leaving him hospitalized with injuries that required him to get metal plates installed in his leg.
He previously told CTV News he was trying to stand up to "anti-gay evangelical bullies."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit is warning patrons of two downtown Guelph establishments to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek out testing after exposure was linked to the businesses.