Stolen licence plate leads to drug arrest in Vernon, B.C.

Mounties in B.C.'s Interior say a vehicle with a stolen Saskatchewan licence plate has led to drug trafficking charges against a Vernon resident.

An officer from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spotted the vehicle in a parking lot on 35th Avenue near 34th Street in Vernon around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

"As additional officers converged on the location to assist, the suspect drove away in an attempt to evade police but was safely contained and arrested," the release reads.

Police say they searched the driver and found drugs – including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine – on his person and in the vehicle.

Thirty-year-old Vernon resident David Macintosh has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as "several driving offences," police said.

Macintosh made an initial court appearance on Wednesday and was released. His court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23, police said.