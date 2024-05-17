Stolen excavator recovered using GPS in Maple Ridge, RCMP say

Mounties in Maple Ridge recovered more than $200,000 worth of stolen property, including a Bobcat compact excavator, after following a theft victim's GPS locator last week.

Police received a report about the "stolen commercial equipment" on May 9, according to a news release from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The victim explained that they had tracked the equipment to a specific property in Maple Ridge, though Mounties did not share the address or location in their release.

Officers from the detachment's specialized response team, street enforcement unit and mental health unit collaborated on the investigation, which involved setting up surveillance around the property where the stolen equipment was believed to be stored.

Police said they arrested one person for possession of stolen property.

While Mounties did not name the suspect, online court records associated with the Ridge Meadows RCMP file number for the case indicate that a man named Mark Nathan Mulschlegel has been charged.

Mulschlegel, who was born in 1985, faces two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, according to court records. The charges against him have not been proven. He is not in custody and his next scheduled appearance is on May 27 at Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Police said their investigation is "active and ongoing." They shared photos of the recovered Bobcat excavator, but did not elaborate on any other stolen items they found on the property.

"The prompt response and combined effort of the various units involved not only helped recover the property of this complainant but also yielded a positive outcome for additional property representatives," said Sgt. Joe Whalley, in the news release.