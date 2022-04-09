Stolen B.C. search and rescue truck recovered, team says
A truck stolen from a search and rescue team in Williams Lake, B.C. last weekend has been found, but it could still be some time before it returns to service.
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue confirmed Saturday that the 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 emergency vehicle had been recovered by RCMP, and a spokesperson told CTV News it remains in police possession for the time being.
Team member Debra Bortolussi said search and rescue crews are not sure what condition the truck was found in, nor whether the valuable equipment that was inside it when it was taken is still there.
Still, volunteers are "super thankful" that the truck has been recovered, Bortolussi said.
She said crews have responded to four motor vehicle accident calls in their backup vehicle since the primary truck was stolen, and they're thankful that the weather has been good and there haven't been any instances of simultaneous calls.
The police investigation is ongoing, and Bortolussi said it's not clear when the search and rescue team will get the truck back.
In the meantime, if there are multiple calls for service at the same time within CCSAR's vast coverage area, the group will need to rely on help from other agencies to meet the demand, she said.
News of the recovery of the Central Cariboo truck comes just hours after another group of first responders in the region reported the theft of one of their vehicles.
Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook Saturday that one of its fire halls had been broken into and a new truck was stolen.
The department is asking anyone who sees the missing vehicle to contact police.
Bortolussi said her team was disappointed to see another group affected by the same type of crime.
"All of us, our hearts were just in our stomachs when we saw that," Bortolussi said. "We know how disheartening that is."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Zelenskyy committed to peace, needs guns now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man rescues otter trapped in pool using 'legendary' log
The otter had become trapped in a nearly empty pool at the beach house the family was renting for a reunion.
-
Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programs
In the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Victoria, police say
A man who was wanted Canada-wide and believed to be in Victoria has been arrested, local police said Friday.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
FC Edmonton set to begin season Sunday
FC Edmonton is beginning a new Premier League season without new ownership in place, a new president and a coach embracing an underdog mentality.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Montreal
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens
The line of French citizens in Montreal who came to vote in Saturday's first round of the presidential election wrapped around the Palais des Congres several times.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
Regina
-
Sask. government responds to federal budget
The provincial government responded to the announcement of the federal budget and pointed out its key concerns regarding stimulating the economy and health transfer payments.
-
Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current
Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.
-
University of Sudbury backs effort to have sex assault claim removed from LU's insolvency process
During a hearing Friday, lawyers for the University of Sudbury supported efforts to have a historic sexual assault claim removed from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Employees confront man breaking into business, arrested for five other break-ins: WRPS
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of break-in related charges after reportedly being confronted by employees of a business he was trying to break into.
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.