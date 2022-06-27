Stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: 3 rushed to hospital

Three people were rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. near Hastings and Main streets, according to first responders.

Paramedics said they treated and took three people to hospital, but did not give further information on those people or their conditions.

Vancouver police officers said two of those people were stabbed. One of them was arrested.

Officials have not said what prompted the attack.