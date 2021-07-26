Stabbing in Downtown Eastside sends 1 to hospital: Vancouver police
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 1:05PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- A man is in hospital following a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday.
Police confirmed to CTV News Monday that officers had been called to the area of Main and Hastings streets for reports of a stabbing, and that one man was found injured.
That man was transported to hospital, the Vancouver Police Department said in an email.
No further details have been provided.
This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available