Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria

Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.

The West Shore RCMP responded to a roundabout on Watkiss Way at the entrance to Victoria General Hospital in View Royal around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say the red Jeep Wrangler struck the cyclist and left the scene.

The bike rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Police described the suspect as a man with dark, medium-length hair and a full beard. He was wearing a blue jacket at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle in the area, or can identify the driver is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.