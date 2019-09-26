Well-known throughout the hockey world and Vancouver's athletic community for his passion, style and dedication to the craft, the spirit of sportswriter Jason Botchford will live on in promising scribes through a new media mentorship program.

Announced today by the Vancouver Canucks, The Botchford Project will give 10 budding writers a chance to work and learn with established journalists, including live reporting from a Canucks game this season and the chance to publish a paid article.

Edgy, stylistic and often bombastic in both the written and spoken word, Botchford died suddenly and unexpectedly May 1, 2019 of apparent heart of failure, leaving behind his wife Kathryn and their three children Sienna, Keira and Hudson. He was 48.

"Jason would have been so humbled by The Botchford Project initiative," said Kathryn Botchford in a statement Thursday. "For him, supporting young writers was critical to the future of journalism."

Candidates will have to apply online for the mentorship project, and must be 18 years of age, with a strong interest in sports journalism.

According to the news release, priority will be given to students enrolled in journalism programs.

"With the support of many of Vancouver's sports media, we want to celebrate the spirit of mentorship through The Botchford Project, just as Jason did with so many young writers throughout his career," wrote Canucks vice-president of communications, fan and community engagement Chris Brumwell.

Kathryn Botchford said her late husband was passionate about seeing journalism evolve through young writers and that she was touched by a community willing to see Jason’s life live on in his life’s passion.

"My family and I are incredibly honoured and so grateful to see Jason's legacy continue through The Botchford Project."

Application forms, instructions and details of The Botchford Project are available at Canucks.com/botchfordproject – the deadline for this hockey season’s applications is Thursday, Oct. 31, by noon.

The Botchford Project is made possible from the support of Kathryn Botchford, Jeff Paterson, Thomas Drance, Ben Kuzma and Brian Wiebe.