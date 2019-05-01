

CTV News Vancouver





Longtime sports writer and hockey analyst Jason Botchford has died of apparent heart failure, according to a statement from his grieving family.

Botchford, an Ontario native who spent more than a decade covering the Vancouver Canucks, was just 48 years old. He left behind a wife, Katherine, and three children, Sienna, Keira and Hudson.

"The family is heartbroken at his unexpected passing," his loved ones said in a statement.

Botchford recently joined the website The Athletic as a senior writer, and was a regular contributor on TSN 1040. He previously spent 13 years covering sports for The Province newspaper.

"Jason was a highly respected hockey journalist, prominent in the Vancouver area and across Canada for his coverage," the family said. "He developed a huge following with his lively, often playful writing style, edgy commentary and plugged-in reportage."

The TSN1040 family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend and colleague Jason Botchford. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family at this time.



Here is a statement from the family. pic.twitter.com/re7kGexQ9I — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) May 1, 2019