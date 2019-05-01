Hockey writer Jason Botchford dies of apparent heart failure
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 9:16AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 9:22AM PDT
Longtime sports writer and hockey analyst Jason Botchford has died of apparent heart failure, according to a statement from his grieving family.
Botchford, an Ontario native who spent more than a decade covering the Vancouver Canucks, was just 48 years old. He left behind a wife, Katherine, and three children, Sienna, Keira and Hudson.
"The family is heartbroken at his unexpected passing," his loved ones said in a statement.
Botchford recently joined the website The Athletic as a senior writer, and was a regular contributor on TSN 1040. He previously spent 13 years covering sports for The Province newspaper.
"Jason was a highly respected hockey journalist, prominent in the Vancouver area and across Canada for his coverage," the family said. "He developed a huge following with his lively, often playful writing style, edgy commentary and plugged-in reportage."
This is a developing story. It will updated throughout the morning.