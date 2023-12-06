VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Special Police Act investigation underway after privacy breach involving B.C. gang document

    British Columbia's gang squad and the Abbotsford Police Department say a sensitive law enforcement intelligence document was posted on an online media site. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, officer in charge of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., holds a notebook with an "End Gang Life" sticker on it during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck British Columbia's gang squad and the Abbotsford Police Department say a sensitive law enforcement intelligence document was posted on an online media site. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, officer in charge of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., holds a notebook with an "End Gang Life" sticker on it during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A special investigation has been launched into the unauthorized release of a sensitive law enforcement document, the B.C. government announced Wednesday, two weeks after the investigation apparently began.

    The Abbotsford Police Department announced on Nov. 14 that it had become aware of the breach, saying the document had been displayed "on an online media site." 

    The contents of the document were related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict, with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. – the province's anti-gang police unit – also involved in announcing the breach.

    At the time, police said they had determined how the information became compromised and the document had been removed.

    The APD said there was no indication that the privacy breach had originated within that department, and that the RCMP was investigating on its end.

    In a statement Wednesday, B.C.'s Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said the provincial director of police services had ordered an independent investigation under the Police Act in the case two weeks ago, on Nov. 22.

    "To ensure the independence of the investigation, the director of police services appointed B.C.'s RCMP Major Crimes Unit to investigate, with oversight by Saskatchewan RCMP," the ministry's statement reads.

    "As this matter is under investigation, no further comment will be made." 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News