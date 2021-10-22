Someone in West Vancouver is $10.2M richer from a recent Lotto 6/49 ticket win

Vancouver -

Someone in West Vancouver, B.C., is millions richer thanks to a recently purchased lotto ticket.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, a Lotto 64/9 ticket that was sold in West Vancouver matched the jackpot numbers in Wednesday night's draw.

Those numbers were 6, 9, 34, 35, 48, and 49 and the jackpot stood at $10.2 million.

They're not the only lucky British Columbian to win millions in a lotto jackpot in recent weeks.

On Sept. 28, Christine Lauzon decided at the spur-of-the-moment to buy a Lotto Max ticket while picking up a pack of peanuts at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart. That decision made her $70 million richer after she won B.C.'s largest jackpot prize ever.

Meanwhile, a Prince Rupert woman won just under $5.8 million in a 6/49 draw on Oct. 6. Juanita Parnell split an $11.6 million prize with someone in Ontario.

Details on the latest multi-million-dollar winner, including specifically where they bought the ticket, won't be released until they come forward. Prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

The BCLC says the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816.