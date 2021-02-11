VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver is in for yet another cold day with a possibility of snow heading into the weekend.

An Arctic outflow warning was renewed Thursday and Environment Canada said the region could continue to have temperatures feeling like -10 to -25 C with wind chill.

"Rising surface pressures over the B.C. Interior will continue to drive arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets this week. Frigid temperatures and strong outflow winds are expected," the weather warning says.

"Temperatures will begin to rebound over the weekend."

Environment Canada's Bobby Sekhon told CTV News Vancouver people in the area should be prepared to dress warm.

"If you are heading out make sure you are bundled up," Sekhon said Wednesday. "You don’t want to be exposed for too long, that could, in worst case, lead to frostbite or hypothermia."

British Columbians are also advised to provide shelter for pets and other outdoor animals.

Businesses like Smit Nursery Limited in Abbotsford have already made changes in preparation for the frigid weather. Normally, they have flowers for sale outdoors.

"The flowers have to go inside because it’s just too cold for them outside," said Pete Smit pointing to several bouquets for sale in the barn.

While temperatures are expected rise in the coming days, another weather system arriving on the weekend could bring snow to the region.

Vancouver's forecast shows highs of -1 C on Thursday and Friday, with snow expected Friday evening. Saturday is also expected to see some flakes, with temperature reaching no higher than 0 C, Environment Canada predicts.

By Sunday, it could warm up to 3 C and Vancouver could see some rain mixed in with the snow.