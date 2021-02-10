VANCOUVER -- A deep freeze has begun on the South Coast, with Environment Canada issuing Arctic outflow warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with the wind chill expected to bring dangerous conditions by Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says wind chill values could range from -15 C to -25 C between Wednesday night and Thursday.

“Beginning tonight, frigid temperatures and stronger outflow winds are expected,” the warning says.

“Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.”

Arctic air arrived in Metro Vancouver for the first time this winter on Monday and Environment is keeping a close eye on whether records could be set this week.

While frigid temperatures are expected through the week, the warning indicates temperatures “will begin to rebound during the latter half."

Some areas, including Vancouver and Abbotsford may also see flurries on Wednesday.