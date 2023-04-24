SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested, released with conditions, police say
The man suspected of stabbing a fellow passenger on the SkyTrain in Surrey earlier this month has been arrested and released on conditions, according to transit police.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Burnaby, has not yet been charged, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a news release Monday. They said they would be recommending charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
MVTP did not name the man in their statement, saying only that he is "known to police."
The stabbing occurred Saturday, April 15, shortly before 1 a.m. The 24-year-old male victim and his girlfriend were on a SkyTrain between Gateway and Surrey Central stations when there was "an interaction" between the victim and another passenger, according to police.
"As a result of that interaction, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object," the MVTP release reads.
"The victim was met by Emergency Health Services at Surrey Central Station and taken to hospital while the suspect continued on the train to King George Station, where he exited the transit system."
Last week, transit police shared photos and video of the suspect, appealing to the public for help identifying him.
He was arrested on Friday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 14, police said.
As conditions of his release, the suspect is prohibited from possessing knives or having contact with the victim, according to MVTP.
“Everyone deserves to ride the transit system free from any form of harassment or physical assault," said Const. Travis Blair, in the news release.
"Transit police would like to speak to any other passengers who were on board the SkyTrain on April 15 and witnessed the interaction between the suspect and victim."
Anyone with information to share should call MVTP at 604-515-8302 or text 87-77-77 and refer to file number 2023-7065, police said.
