Bait package initiative ramped up in New Westminster ahead of the festive season

Thieves in New Westminster, B.C., are being warned to stay clear of people’s porches this Christmas, or they might end up with more than they bargained for.

As the festive season gets in full swing, the New Westminster Police Department will be placing bait packages containing tracking technology on doorsteps and in mailboxes across the city.

The phoney parcels, placed in a prearranged location in collaboration with the homeowner, allow police to track and identify people who have swiped parcels.

Since its launch in December 2022, the initiative has been used year-round but is ramped up especially during the festive season.

“Families in New Westminster don’t need their holidays ruined by stolen packages,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a statement released Wednesday.

“Thieves should think twice before grabbing something off a porch, especially during this busy season. Our bait packages are out there, and we’re ready.”

Leaver said the police are asking residents to “stay proactive and take simple steps” to protect their parcels. The NWPD recommends those awaiting packages enlist the help of neighbours to keep an eye on deliveries, and have packages delivered to a secure location, such as a workplace or a designated pickup locker.

Try to retrieve packages and check mailboxes promptly, and consider shipping insurance for valuable items, say the NWPD.