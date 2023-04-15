Stranger attack on board SkyTrain, third stabbing on public transit this week

SURREY – A man was stabbed by a stranger while riding the SkyTrain early Saturday morning, according to Metro Transit Police.

Police said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. At this point in their investigation, it appears the pair did not know each other, they added.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack and the suspect remains at large.

BC Emergency Health Services said the patient was cared for by paramedics and rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police said he has since been released from hospital.

This is the third stabbing on public transit this week.

A teenager was fatally stabbed while riding a bus in Surrey on Tuesday night.

The family of 17-year-old Ethan Besflug told CTV News he was being harassed prior to the attack. It’s believed a teenaged boy and girl are involved, although police have not identified or arrested any suspects.

A day earlier, another transit user was stabbed.

In New Westminster, a victim was found on the Columbia SkyTrain platform with an apparent stab wound and they were taken to hospital.

On April 1, a man was slashed in the throat by a stranger while riding a bus in Surrey. He is now recovering at home while the suspect is facing terrorism charges.

Transit police said Saturday’s stabbing does not appear to be related to the previous stabbings this month.

Since the spate in violence on public transit, officers have stepped up patrols.

“There is an increased presence of Transit Police across the transit system and we are also working closely with Transit Security who patrol the bus network. Specialty teams at Transit Police have been redeployed to frontline patrols and additional resources have been called in,” wrote Stephen Crosby with Metro Transit Police in an email to CTV News.

Translink’s CEO condemned the recent attacks.

“We will not stand for these types of incidents on our system. We will not allow criminals or those that want to commit crimes to come onto our system, said Kevin Quinn Friday. “I want to be really, abundantly clear, that everyone has the right to feel safe on transit. And these incidents are absolutely unacceptable.”

Metro Transit police encourage riders to report suspicious activity by using its live texting system at 87-77-77.