Impaired man pulled over on his way to work as a semi-truck driver: Abbotsford police

A drunk driver who was pulled over in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning was on his way to work a shift as a semi-truck driver, according to authorities.

A patrol officer pulled the vehicle over to do a sobriety check on the driver around 6 a.m. after noticing the driver was "struggling to maintain its lane," a social media post from the Abbotsford Police Department says.

The 45-year-old driver – who told police where he was headed – was handed a 90-day driving prohibition, and had his car impounded.

"Can you believe that he asked us to cut him a break?" the social media post from police says.

According to ICBC, impaired driving causes an average of 61 deadly crashes per year, accounting for one in five fatalities.

Fines for driving while impaired range from $600 to $4,060, and additional consequences can include jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, and the installation of a device that requires a driver to provide an alcohol-free breath sample before starting the ignition.